Instagram now shows when you were last active, here’s how to turn it off

In a bid to bring its messaging features more in line with traditional messaging apps, Instagram has now started showing when you were last online on their platform to other users. On the direct messaging screen of the Instagram app, you can now see when the users, who follow you or the users you have talked to, were last online.

It works similar to other messaging apps and is enabled by default in the Instagram settings as the “Show Activity Status” option. Disabling this will stopped showing your last online information to the other users.

According to a report in The Verge, it is unclear if this is full-blown roll-out or it is being tested with a limited number of users. I personally looked for it and the feature is present for me and I don’t use Instagram that often, indicating a broader roll-out on both Android and iOS platforms. Also, Instagram has already listed the details of the feature on its support website, indicating that this is going to stay.

Still confused? This might help.

Who exactly can see my activity status on Instagram?

The people you follow

The Instagram users you have DM’ed with

Whose activity status can I see on Instagram?

The people who follow you

The Instagram users you have DM’ed with

To see who’s active on Instagram, go to your Direct inbox. Below someone’s username you’ll see their most recent activity status (Example: Active 25m ago, Active yesterday, Seen, Typing…).

How to stop showing your online status to others?

Go to your profile in the Instagram app and tap the three dots icon in the top right

Scroll down to Settings.

Next to Show Activity Status, toggle the option to off.

Toggling the Show Activity Option will neither show your online status to other users nor you will be able to see others’ activity status.