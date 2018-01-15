Indian smartphone maker Karbonn has added a new smartphone to its Titanium-series of phones in the form of Titanium Frames S7. The smartphone has been priced at INR 6,999 and can be purchased from Shopclues.com, which is the exclusive retailer of the phone.

“We are delighted to partner with Shopclues for our latest offering Titanium Frames S7. We, at Karbonn, believe in constantly reinventing ourselves to strive for better, richer and enhanced smartphone experience for our consumers. Our latest offering is targeted towards the millennials who like to have a smartphone which is not just a high performance device but a one stop solution for their daily needs,” said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles, in a statement.

Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 features a 5.5-inch full HD display. It uses a 1.45GHz quad-core processor and packs 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery.

Additionally, the Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE support, and a fingerprint sensor. On the imaging front, you will get 13MP cameras on both front and back of the phone with each accompanied by a LED flash.

Offers:

According to Karbonn, when the consumers purchase the Titanium Frames S7 with Mobikwik as their payment method on Shopclues, they will get a flat INR 2100 SuperCash. The buyers, who use their IndusInd Bank or Standard Chartered Bank debit/ credit cards to get the phone will receive a discount of 10 percent on the price of the phone.

Karbonn has also tied up with Airtel for a cashback offer. The Airtel users with Titanium Frames S7 will be eligible for INR 2,000 cashback if they make 36 continuous monthly recharges of INR 199 or above. INR 500 cashback will be credited after the first 18 months and the rest will reach the consumers after the full 36 months.