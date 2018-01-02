Lenovo K320t introduced in China with 5.7-inch 18:9 screen

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has quietly unveiled a new Android smartphone K320t in its home market. Set to be available beginning January 4, the Lenovo K320t has been priced at 999 yuan ($153). It is the first phone from the company to include 18:9 aspect ratio screen with slim bezels.

As you can guess from the pricing, the K320t is an entry-level smartphone and the same is evident in the phone’s specifications. The Lenovo K320t sports a 5.7-inch 1440x720p HD screen. It is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor (exact chip make is a unknown at this point). Among other specifications, the phone includes 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, the phone includes a dual camera setup on the back with 8MP and 2MP sensors. There is a 8MP f2.2 selfie camera as well on the phone. In addition, the K320t brings 3,000 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, and 4G LTE support.

The reservations for the K320t sale are currently open at JD.com in the country. There is no word on the international availability at this point, but there is a big possibility that that we might never see it outside China.

Lenovo K320t full specifications

Dimension: 155.2mm x 73.5mm x 8.5mm; Weight: 153.8 grams

Colour options: Black

Android operating system (most likely Nougat)

1.3GHz Spreadtrum quad-core processor

2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot with support upto 128GB

5.7-inch IPS screen with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth

8MP f2.2 selfie camera, dual rear camera with 8MP f2.0 and 2MP f2.2 sensors and LED flash

3000 mAh battery

3.5mm audio jack, MicroUSB 2.0 port

Source: JD.com