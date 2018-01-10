Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream VR headset is coming in Q2, 2018

As expected, Chinese tech giant Lenovo on Tuesday unveiled its new Mirage Solo with Daydream VR headset at the ongoing CES 2018 trade fair. Lenovo Mirage Solo is the first standalone Daydream VR headset and doesn’t require any smartphone or PC input to work.

“This VR device brings you the next generation of virtual reality: it combines the simplicity of an all-in-one headset – no more being tethered to wires, PCs or phones – with the immersive experience of motion-tracking technology on Daydream’s virtual reality platform,” Lenovo said in a statement.

Google had originally revealed the Mirage Solo without its current branding at the last year’s I/O developers conference and it was supposed to be released in late-2017, but was delayed.

As the name suggests, Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream uses Google’s Daydream virtual reality platform. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 VR platform.It packs a 5.5-inch LCD (1280x1440p per eye), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The company claims that Mirage Solo can last upto seven hours on a single charge. It is one of heaviest mainstream VR headset in the market and weighs 645 grams.

Among other features, the VR headset includes two front cameras, which are responsible for tracking and use tech from now-defunct Project Tango. Lenovo Mirage VR also comes with WorldSense motion-tracking technology, which allows users to move around and explore virtual environments as if they are really there.

The VR headset will be able to run all the existing Daydream-ready apps and more will be released closer to the device’s availability.

In terms of the controllers, the Lenovo Mirage Solo is accompanied by a wireless Daydream controller. It features a clickable trackpad, app and home buttons as well as a volume rocker.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream will be available in second quarter of this year with an expected pricing around $400.

Lenovo Mirage Camera

In addition to the Mirage Solo VR headset, Lenovo has also unveiled the Mirage Camera. It can capture VR images and videos, which can be shared on YouTube and Google Photos.