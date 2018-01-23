LG G6 Android Oreo update will arrive in Q2, 2018: LG Italy

South Korean smartphone maker LG may have released the Oreo update for its V30 smartphone in select countries, but the company’s other phones, including the flagship LG G6, haven’t been so lucky. Now, LG Italy is saying that the Oreo update for the G6 smartphone will arrive in the second quarter of this year.

“[Translated from Italian] The release of Android 8 Oreo on LG G6 is scheduled for the second quarter of 2018. Continue to follow our social networks for more precise info,” LG Italy wrote on Twitter.

Although this is not a very specific time-frame, we now know that the LG G6 Android 8.0 update will be released sometime in between April and June, 2018. It is important to note here that the timing mentioned by LG Italy is only valid for Europe, but traditionally there is not a huge gap between the update roll-out in various markets. So, other countries should also get the Oreo update for G6 around the same time, if not before that.

To remind you, LG G6 was originally launched at last year’s Mobile World Congress. It shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat on-board and the Oreo will be the first major update for the smartphone. The phone sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM and 32/ 64GB of internal storage.

Although this year’s Mobile World Congress is happening is just over a month, LG is reportedly not planning to release the G6 successor at the event. Instead the company will showcase a new variant of the V30, called V30+ Alpha, with AI capabilities. LG G7 is being redeveloped from scratch and maybe introduced in April, 2018.

Via: GSMArena

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

Email

