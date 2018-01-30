LG G6 and LG Q6 get new colour options
LG is expanding the available colour options for its G6 and Q6 smartphones. The company on Tuesday announced that the G6 will get three new colours – Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet, Raspberry Rose, and the Q6 will get two new colours – Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet. LG had earlier released these colours on its V30 phone.
The increase in the colour options takes the total number of colours available for LG G6 to eight, whereas Q6 will now be offered in a total of seven colours.
According to LG, the new colour options for both phones will first go on sale in South Korea, the company’s home market, in February, followed by release in other countries. The pricing of the new colours will be same as the existing variants.
To remind you, LG G6 was originally unveiled at last year’s Mobile World Congress in February and the Q6 debuted in July. Here is a quick recap of the specifications of both smartphones.
LG G6 full specifications
- 5.7-inch 18:9 FullVision display with 2880x1440p resolution
- 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor
- 13MP dual rear cameras, 5MP selfie camera
- 3300 mAh non-removable battery
- Android 7.0 Nougat operating system
- 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- IP68 water and dust resistance, fingerprint sensor
- USB Type C port, 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC
- Dimensions: 148.9mm x 71.9mm x 7.9mm; Weight: 163 grams
LG Q6 full specifications
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FullVision display with 2160x1080p resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor
- 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front shooter
- 3,000mAh battery
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system
- Dimensions: 142.5mm x 69.3mm x 8.1mm; Weight: 149 grams
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2
In related news, LG Italy recently revealed that the G6 will receive the Android Oreo update in the second quarter of this year.