LG G7 to be announced in mid-March: Report

South Korean tech giant LG has reportedly delayed the announcement of its next flagship smartphone “LG G7” till March, 2018. It was earlier expected that the phone will make its debut at the same time as Samsung’s flagship S9 phones at the next month’s Mobile World Congress.

Now, South Korean publication ET News is reporting that the G7 announcement will take place in mid-March, followed by availability in April. The mass-production of the phone will also start in March itself.

Industry sources have told ET News that LG has revised its premium smartphone strategy and wants to make sure that it doesn’t want to be hasty and is attempting to take a great product to the consumers.

It is expected that LG G7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and include an OLED screen with bare minimum bezels. The phone will also feature 6GB of RAM, IP68 water/ dust resistance, wireless charging and FM Radio.

Additionally, the G7 will reportedly pack dual-camera setup on both back and front of the phone. The phone is said to be including support for Iris scanning as a biometric authentication method.

The ET News report also claims that LG has already tied up with top three major telecom carriers in its home market to sell the G7 and the South Korean consumers will be able to purchase the G7 after April 20.

No other details about the G7 are available at this point.

In related news, there were some reports recently that indicated that LG may be planning to rebrand the G-series. These reports were debunked after a recent sighting for the LG G7 branding on LG UK website. The webpage has since been removed, but this effectively confirms that we are indeed going to see LG G7.