LG is starting over the G7 development from scratch: Report

It was just a few days ago that we were hearing about the delay in the launch of the LG G7 smartphone and now the reports coming out of South Korea suggest that the company has ditched all existing development and is starting over.

According to The Investor, a sister publication of the Korea Herald, LG CEO Jo Seong-jin has directed the smartphone unit to start the G7 development from scratch. The internal speculation is that LG wasn’t able to find a strong selling point for the G7, so rather than releasing the phone for the sake of it, the company leadership has decided to start over.

This development might lead to further postponement of the G7 launch. The phone is now expected to be announced around April. It was originally scheduled to be unveiled alongside Samsung Galaxy S9 at the next month’s Mobile World Congress.

Although LG’s home appliances unit is doing quite well, the smartphone unit has been posting losses for past 11 quarters. It was high time for the company for some introspection. Hopefully, the company will bring something interesting for the consumers as and when it is ready.

With these changes to G7 development, there is now a lot of confusion inside the company’s smartphone unit and the employees are said to be wondering about what this could mean for the V-series phones. Traditionally, V-series phone have been released around autumn (fall).

To remind you, LG’s G-series started with the launch of the Optimus G in 2012. After the Optimus G, the company removed the Optimus branding and has since been launching the phones simply as G2, G3, G4, G5, and G6 year after year. As the name suggests, G7 will be the seventh phone in the series.