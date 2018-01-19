LG to launch the new V30+ Alpha at MWC: Report

LG G7 might have been delayed, but that doesn’t mean LG is coming empty-handed at the next month’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). According to The Korea Herald, the South Korean smartphone maker is planning to introduce a variant of its existing V30 smartphone at the trade fair.

The publication writes that this upcoming smartphone will be called LG V30+ α (LG V30+ Alpha). The phone will include enhanced artificial intelligence features, similar to what other smartphone makers like Huawei are doing with their phones. It is unclear if these features will reach the existing V30 and V30+ smartphones.

This move to bring a V30-variant is reportedly a part of LG’s new direction to extend the life of its premium handsets, rather than introducing new phones. The company CEO Jo Seng-jin had indicated the new direction at the recently concluded CES trade fair.

“We need a strategy to maintain the existing platforms longer. The G6 and V30 smartphones are really well-made,” Jo had told reporters at CES.

A new variant of V30 will give LG the much-needed time to work on the G7, whose development is said to have been restarted from scratch.

LG confirmed to the Korean Herald that the company does plan to showcase new features at MWC 2018, but did not reveal whether a new device will be unveiled. Although unconfirmed, it is entirely possible that LG releases a variant of V30 at MWC with new features and later offers the same features via an update to the existing V30 owners.

To remind you, LG V30 was announced at the IFA trade fair last year and despite being a decent flagship smartphone, it had a hard time getting the needed traction with competitors like Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5T and iPhone 8/ 8Plus/ X.

In related news, LG earlier today launched a budget smartphone in its home market. Called LG X4+, the phone includes LG Pay support and sports a military-grade build quality.