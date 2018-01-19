LG X4+ with military-grade build announced in South Korea

South Korean tech giant LG on Friday introduced a new smartphone called X4+ in its home market. Although the LG X4+ is an entry-level smartphone, it comes with two interesting features – first is the military grade hardware and the second is support for LG Pay.

According to LG, the X4+ will retail at 300,000 won ($282) in South Korea and will be offered by all three major telecom operators.

LG X4+ sports a 5.3-inch 720p HD IPS screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. The smartphone also packs 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 2TB of storage. In terms of the operating system, the X4+ runs on Android Nougat.

On the imaging front, you will get a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie shooter in the phone. Other LG X4+ specifications include a fingerprint sensor on the back, NFC and the usual set of connectivity options.

There is no word on the availability of LG X4+ outside South Korea at the moment, but I expect to see the phone in markets like US over the coming months.

“We will continue to provide customers with opportunities to experience differentiated design and performance of LG’s premium smartphones,” said LG in a statement.

LG X4+ full specifications