Meizu M6s with side fingerprint sensor unveiled in China

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu has introduced the new M6s aka S6 smartphone in its home market. The company on Wednesday showcased the phone at a press event and revealed that it will be available beginning January 19 in the country. There is no word on the international release at this point.

Meizu M6s is a mid-range smartphone and will be known as Meizu S6 in China. It sports a 5.7-inch screen with HD Plus resolution and is powered by Samsung Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor. Among other specifications, the M6s packs 3GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Additionally, there is a fingerprint sensor on side of the phone and a 3000 mAh battery on-board the smartphone. In terms of the software, the Meizu M6s runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Flyme OS 6.2, which now includes a virtual halo button with mBack features for navigation. You can use various gestures like Touch to go back, press to go home, long-press to sleep, swipe left/right to switch apps and swipe up to multitask with mBack to interact with the phone.

On the imaging front, there is a 16MP f2.0 rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and an 8MP f2.0 selfie camera in the phone.

Pricing and colours

According to Meizu, the M6s will be offered in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Moonlight Silver and Cobalt Blue colours. The 32GB version of the phone will retail at 999 yuan, whereas the 64GB version will be available at 1,199 yuan.

Meizu M6s full specifications