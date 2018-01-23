Mi 6X to be powered by Xiaomi’s Surge S2 octa-core processor: Report

If you remember, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi jumped in the chip market with the release of Surge S1 processor last year. Although the processor was only used in one smartphone – Mi 5C – it seemed like a decent start to Xiaomi’s chip ambitions and attempts to keep more things in-house. Now, the reports coming out of China suggest that Xiaomi is ready with the successor to Surge S1 in the form Surge S2 processor.

According MyDrivers, the Surge S2 will be based on TSMC’s 16nm process and include eight CPU cores in ARM’s big.Little configuration with four Cortex-A73 cores operating at up to 2.2 GHz with the other four Cortex-A53 cores operating at 1.8 GHz. The GPU is going to be Mali G71 MP8. To remind you, Surge S1 was based on 28nm process and includes eight Cortex-A53 cores with four clocked at 2.2GHz and the other four at 1.4GHz. So, the Surge S2 will have a quite decent jump in the overall performance.

MyDrivers adds that the rumoured Mi 6X smartphone is going to be powered by the Surge S2, instead of the Qualcomm chip that was present in its predecessor Mi 5X.

Not much is known about the Mi 6X at this point, but a couple of alleged renders of the phone from a case maker have appeared online. These renders seem to suggest that Mi 6X will have slim bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The phone also seems to house a dual-camera setup on the back with a fingerprint sensor.

The Mi 6X is rumoured to be making its debut at the next month’s Mobile World Congress. Given a variant of the Mi 5X was launched as Mi A1 outside China, we might see Mi 6X as Mi A2, but it is pure speculation at this point.

Renders via /Leaks

