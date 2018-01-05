Micromax Bharat 5 Plus goes on sale in India at INR 7,399

Indian smartphone vendor Micromax has quietly introduced a new Bharat-series Android phone in the country. Dubbed as Micromax Bharat 5 Plus, the new phone is now listed on the company website. It is also being sold by select third-party sellers on Amazon India for INR 7,399.

An upgraded version of the company’s previously launched Bharat 5, the new Micromax Bharat 5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch HD display. It is powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek quad-core processor. The exact processor make is unknown at this point. Among other specifications, the Micromax Bharat 5 Plus packs 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, you will get an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera in the phone. Additionally, the Bharat 5 Plus includes a massive 5000mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support and the usual set of connectivity options.

There is no word on the Android version, but it is most likely Android 7.0 Nougat. Despite being a so-called ‘Plus’ model, there are not many differences between the Bharat 5 and Bharat 5 Plus. The new phone only packs 1GB more RAM and 8MP rear camera, instead of 5MP. Rest of the specifications of the Bharat 5 Plus are pretty much the same as Bharat 5.

I am hoping to see an official announcement in the next few days.

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus specifications