Micromax has confirmed that it is indeed launching an Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone. The company issued a press statement earlier today announcing the existence of the phone. Micromax noted that the phone will called Micromax Bharat Go. It will be launched in January-end. Although the company did not share a specific date, a release around the Republic Day is expected.

“Taking its mission of connecting the unconnected ahead, and providing the best in class mobility devices, Micromax will introduce BHARAT GO to deliver optimized Android experience as an entry level smartphone to millions of Indian consumers,” Micromax said in the statement.

No Micromax Bharat Go specifics are known at this point. However, it is rumoured that the phone will be priced around INR 2,000. The pricing suggests that we will probably see a WVGA-resolution screen, quad-core processor and 5MP rear camera.

To remind you, Android Go initiative was first unveiled by Google last year at the I/O developer conference. With this initiative, the company aims to offer a version of Android, which can work well with smartphones with low-end hardware like 1GB of less RAM and 8GB of less internal storage. Android Oreo (Go Edition) is going to be the first version of the Android Go operating system. It was launched just last month by the search giant at its big Google for India event. Android Oreo (Go edition) has been optimized from the ground-up to provide better performance, improved data management and more storage on the entry-level devices. Google has also developed new versions of several of its key apps as well as the Play Store to work well on these Go edition phones.