Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that it has started rolling out a new stable version of the MIUI 9 operating system to a number of its smartphones. The phones currently getting the update are Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Mi MIX 2, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, and Mi Note. Other Xiaomi phones will get the update in the coming weeks and months.

It is important to note here that like all other over-the-air (OTA) software updates, MIUI 9.2 OTA is also being released in batches, so not all phones will get the update immediately and it might take a few days for the update to arrive on your phone. The first Xiaomi phones to get the OTA update are Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 4X and Mi Mix 2. These will be followed by other smartphones listed above. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the full ROM for your phone from the company website and flash it manually.

What’s new MIUI 9.2

According to Xiaomi, the MIUI 9.2 version brings a number of bug-fixes, improvements and new features.

Here are key highlights

App lock now supports hiding messages from selected apps

Update phone app UI

Multiple themes for clock widget

Improvements to Mi Mover, Mi Drop, and Gallery

“Add to favorites” icon adjustments

You can check out the complete changelog on MIUI forums, which also houses the full ROM download links.

To remind you, MIUI 9 was officially released in November, 2017 along-with the Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite smartphones. The stable version of MIUI 9 (or 9.2) is currently based on Android 7.1 Nougat, but Xiaomi is already working on the Oreo version in beta for select phones. However, the Oreo-based MIUI 9 will take some time before arriving in the stable form to the devices.

