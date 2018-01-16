Moto E5 shows up online, reveals rear fingerprint sensor

The first image of the upcoming successor to the Moto E4 smartphone has been leaked online. Expected to be called the Moto E5, it will be the sixth Moto E-series phone from Motorola, a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Lenovo.

Although the leaked image is not accompanied by any specifics about the phone, the image itself reveals that Motorola has moved the fingerprint sensor from the front in Moto E4 to the rear in the Moto E5. The E5 will merge both the dimpled Motorola logo and fingerprint sensor into one, which has always seemed like an ideal position for a rear fingerprint sensor.

The leaked image also reveals the presence of an LED flash on the front to accompany the selfie camera as well as single-LED flash on the back. It also confirms that Motorola is going to stick with 16:9 display aspect ratio.

There is no other information about the Moto E5 specifications, however they are expected to be pretty run-of-the-mill given the affordable nature of this line-up.

It is expected that Lenovo will unveil the smartphone on April 3 or around that time, given the date on the homescreen of the leaked render.

To remind you, the Moto E4 was introduced back in June last year with Moto E4 Plus. The phone features a 5-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter. Other specifications of the phone include a 2800 mAh battery, dual-SIM support and Android 7.1.1.

Source: MySmartPrice