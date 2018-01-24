Motorola to launch Moto X4 with 6GB RAM on Feb 1 in India

Motorola Mobility is gearing up to launch a new version of its Moto X4 smartphone in the Indian market. The company on Tuesday started teasing the release of the upcoming phone on Twitter. The teaser claims that the new version of Moto X4 will be faster, smarter and sharper than the current version.

Although the company has not officially said anything about the new version except the teaser, the Flipkart listing of the Moto X4 smartphone mentions a 6GB RAM version. Although the 6GB version product page is not working right now, the mention itself is a pretty good confirmation. The increased RAM also fits well with the teaser slogan. We will get more details on February 1, when this upcoming phone is going to be announced, as per the Motorola teaser.

To remind you, the Moto X4 was originally launched in the Indian market on November 17 last year. It started receiving the Oreo update in December last year. The phone is currently offered in two versions, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for INR 20,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for INR 22,999. The 6GB version is expected to retail around INR 24,999 or INR 25,999.

Here is a recap of rest of the Moto X4 specifications

IP68-rated water-resistant

Anodized aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass on both front and back

Amazon Alexa integration

5.2-inch full HD IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass

3000 mAh battery

16MP front camera with selfie flash, dual rear camera with 16MP and 8MP sensors and LED flash

MicroSD card slot

2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 GPU

Android 7.1 Nougat

Dimensions: 148.35mm x 73.4mm x 7.99mm; Weight: 163 grams

USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack

FM Radio

4G LTE Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC,

Fingerprint sensor

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

Email

