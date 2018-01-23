Moto Z2 Play Oreo update coming soon, soak test begins in Brazil

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility is getting ready to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Z2 Play smartphone. The company recently started the Oreo update soak test in Brazil, indicating that actual update roll-out is not very far. Soak tests are test updates that the companies release before rolling out the final software updates to everyone.

As per the screenshots shared on XDA, the Z2 Play soak test update carries the build number OPS27.74 and is 1133.8MB in size. The final version of the update is expected to be released in the coming weeks in Brazil, followed by the availability in other markets including India.

To remind you, Moto Z2 Play was originally unveiled in June last year. It is a mid-range Android phone and comes preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. So, this upcoming Oreo update will be the first major update for the smartphone.

The phone features a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor and includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the Moto Z2 Play packs a 12MP f/1.7 rear camera with dual-LED flash and a 5MP f/2.2 selfie shooter with dual-LED CCT flash.

Moto Z2 Play will be the fourth Motorola smartphone to receive the Oreo update. The company has already released the Android 8.0 for Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4 and Moto X4 (Android One). Moto Z was also seen getting the Oreo soak test last month, but the final update seem to have been delayed.

Android 8.0 Oreo is a comparably smaller upgrade over Nougat. There aren’t any massive UI tweaks, but the Oreo does bring a few useful features like picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notifications dots and faster boot times. You can also expect see new emojis.

