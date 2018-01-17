Just days after we saw the first leak from Motorola’s 2018 smartphone lineup, the rest of the company’s upcoming 2018 phones have been revealed. This has to be one of the biggest smartphone leaks in the recent years.

If the details published by Droid Life are accurate, the Lenovo-owned company will be introducing at least six phones this year (in addition to the previously leaked Moto E5). These six phones are Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto X5, Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play.

Let’s us talk about these phones in detail:

2018 Moto G-series phones

Moto G-series has become a staple of Motorola’s smartphone portfolio since 2013. The company has already launched five-generations of the G-series phones and 2018 will bring the sixth generation.

There will be three phones in this year’s Moto G lineup – Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play. Motorola is opting for a design similar to last year’s Moto X4 in the Moto G6 phones. The 18:9 aspect ratio screens are also part of the package and so is the front fingerprint sensor (except for Moto G6 Play in which it is on the back).

Highlights of the Moto G6 phones:

Moto G6

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor

5.7-inch full HD+ display

3000 mAh battery

3/ 4GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot

Dual rear camera with 12MP and 5MP sensors as well as 16MP selfie camera

Black, Silver and Rose Gold colours

Fingerprint sensor

Moto G6 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor

5.93-inch full HD+ display

3/ 4/ 6GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage and microSD card slot

3200 mAh battery

Dual rear camera with 12MP and 5MP sensors as well as 16MP selfie camera

Black, Silver and Dark Teal colours

Fingerprint sensor

Motorola G6 Play

5.7-inch full HD+ display

4000 mAh battery

Fingerprint sensor

Dark Charcoal, Gold, and Deep Blue colours

Update: MySmartPrice has now shared the renders of the three Moto G-series phones.

Moto X5

The existing Moto X4 will be succeeded by the X5. Although the Moto X5 looks like a pretty standard affair on the first glance, but as soon as you look closer you will notice the big change. Yes, Motorola has decided to go for iPhone-like notch in the Moto X5. The phone will also pack dual camera setup on both front as well the back. Additionally, it seemingly houses the fingerprint sensor on the back in the Motorola logo dimple, like the Moto G6 Play and Moto E5.

Moto X5 highlights

5.9-inch 18:9 full HD+ display

AI integration

Dual camera on both front and back

Rear fingerprint sensor (unconfirmed)

2018 Moto Z-series phones

Lastly, the company will launch two Moto Z-series phones this year – Moto Z3 and Z3 Play. Like previous generations, the phone will support the expanding lineup of Moto Mods, including an upcoming 5G Moto Mod. Yes, Motorola is planning to offer 5G support in the Z-series with a Moto Mod. This Moto Mod might take some time to arrive though. Not many details are available about the phone, except that they will feature 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ screens.

Droid Life also states that there is a possibility that Motorola releases a third Moto Z-series phone later in the year with high-res screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

There is no word on the pricing or the availability details for any of the above phones, but I am expecting to see at least the Moto G-series phones at the next month’s Mobile World Congress.

Source: Droid Life (1, 2, 3)