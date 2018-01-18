Motorola to open 50 Moto Hub stores in Delhi

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced that it is going to open 50 new Moto Hub stores in the Delhi area to further expand its offline retail presence. According to the company, Delhi has emerged as one of the biggest markets for smartphones in the country and Motorola wants to make sure that it is accessible to the consumers from the city.

These upcoming Moto Hub stores will stock the company’s entire smartphone portfolio including the devices, which are only being sold online right now. Additionally, the company will sell Motorola accessories through these stores.

“More than two-thirds of the smartphone customers make their purchase at retail, however, while there is access; experience has been a pain point for most of the buyers. Moto Hub addresses this need of customers by offering a platform to interact, engage and purchase. Encouraged by the customer response, we have accelerated the retail expansion significantly to ensure that we are present where our customers want us to be,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, in a statement.

It is good to see more and more manufacturers realise the importance of offline retail in the Indian market. While online retail has helped the likes of Motorola regain presence, the physical stores still account for a significant portion of phone sales in the country.

Apart from the Delhi retail expansion, Motorola India also plans to open more Moto Hub stores in 100+ Indian cities in the coming months.

The new Moto Hub store announcement comes less than a month after the company had tied up with mobile retail chains like Poorvika Mobiles, Big C and Lot Mobile to offers Motorola devices in several South India states.