Nokia 6 (2018) could be unveiled on January 5

Nokia 6 (2018) maybe arriving very soon. The phone is expected to be unveiled on January 5, revealed a Weibo post by Suning, one of China’s biggest e-retailers. In the post, the e-retailer teased the launch in the form of a countdown showing ‘three days remaining.’

The Nokia 6 (2018) has already been leaked in detail by the Chinese telecom certification agency TENAA and it was originally thought that HMD Global will announce the phone on January 19 along with a couple of other phones, but now it seems we will see the phone this week itself.

As per the leaks, Nokia 6 (2018) is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It will be powered by 2.2GHz octa-core processor. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. Among other specifications, it will pack a 16MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera and 4GB of RAM.

Additionally, the Nokia 6 will include 4G LTE support, dual-SIM card slots, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The phone will be offered in two storage options – 32GB and 64GB, both of which will have a microSD card slot as well for further memory expansion. There will be three colour variants of the phone – White, Black and Blue.

The pricing and international availability details remain a mystery at this point.

Nokia camera app teardown reveals upcoming phones

In related news, a teardown of the camera app from Nokia 5 Oreo beta firmware has confirmed the existence of the Nokia 1, Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 9 smartphones. We have heard about the Nokia 1 and Nokia 9 in the past, but the Nokia 4 and 7 Plus are completely new devices. While Nokia 9 is expected to be unveiled later this month and Nokia 1 sometime after that, there is no word on the release of Nokia 4 or 7 Plus. (via)