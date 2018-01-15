Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 get Android 8.0 Oreo update in China

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 smartphones. Both phones are currently only available in China. The company announced the news of the roll-out on Chinese social networking website Weibo.

According to HMD Global, the update brings performance enhancements, power-saving features, and more. The users can also expect to see most Oreo features like autofill for passwords, notifications dots, picture-in-picture support and more.

The company also reiterated on Weibo that Nokia 6 (2017) will also be receiving the Oreo update soon. The update is currently undergoing public beta testing.

Given the release of the Oreo update in China for Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7, the phones are expect to come with Oreo out of the box in the international markets. However, there is still no word on the global release, but next month’s Mobile World Congress seems like a good time for the company to reveal international launch plans for the two phones.

To remind you, Nokia 7 was originally unveiled back in October last year. The Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and a 3000 mAh battery. Among other specifications, the phone packs a 16MP f1.8 rear camera and 5MP f2.0 selfie camera.

On the other hand, Nokia 6 (2018) was introduced earlier this month. It sports a 5.5-inch Full HD screen and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. The phone also includes 4GB of RAM, a 16MP auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP selfie shooter. The Nokia 6 (2018) is offered in two internal storage versions – 32GB and 64GB. There is also a microSD card slot in the phone.

