Nokia 6 getting Android 8.0 Oreo update
Update (Jan 29): HMD Global has started rolling out the final Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Nokia 6 smartphone. The update is now live over-the-air and you can head over to the software update section in the settings to manually look for it.
Like all software updates, the Oreo update will also be available in batches, so not everyone will receive the update immediately. If you have already updated your Nokia 6 to Oreo, do let us know about the experience in the comments. (via)
Nokia 6 Oreo beta update
Update (Jan 6): After over a fortnight of original Oreo beta release, the Indian users can finally expect the see the update. Juho Sarvikas just revealed that the Oreo beta update is now available to the Indian users.
Update (Dec 20): It seems the problems with Nokia 6 Oreo beta registration are more widespread than earlier thought. HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas has announced that they have identified the issue facing the Indian Nokia 6 users trying to register for the Oreo beta. A software update is going to be released for the Nokia 6 users in the country, following which they will be able to register for the beta program.
We identified the issue with roll out in India. Thank you for alerting me here. Sw with Dec security patch will start rolling out today, I’ll share details on Betalabs for Nokia 6 in India as soon as we’ve had the chance to review details. Thanks for your vigilance and patience!
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 20, 2017
Update (Dec 19): HMD Global has stated that the users who are having issues signing up for the Oreo beta should make sure that they are running on the latest version of the OS available for the Nokia 6, which already includes December security patches. Only after they have updated to the latest software version, the users will be able to sign up for Oreo beta program.
Earlier (Dec 19): A week after opening the Android 8.0 Oreo beta program for the Nokia 5 smartphone, HMD Global has launched the Oreo beta for Nokia 6. As per a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, who is the Chief Product Officer for HMD Global, the Nokia 6 users can now sign up for the beta on the company’s website and get access to the Oreo update preview.
If you had already signed up for Nokia beta labs, your Nokia 6 will be receiving the Oreo beta OTA anytime now. The update will bring the usual Oreo goodness like notifications dots, picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, new emojis, faster boot time and more.
It also packs the Android security patches for the month of December.
If everything goes well with the beta, you can expect to see the final version roll-out before the end of this year or early next year.
To remind you, Nokia 6 was the first Android smartphone from HMD Global. It was originally unveiled in China in January this year and announced for the international markets in February at the Mobile World Congress. The phone features a 5.5-inch full HD screen with Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and 3/ 4GB of RAM. The Nokia 6 also packs a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP selfie camera, and 3000mAh battery. It originally ran on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and has since regularly received the monthly Android security patches, sometime even before Pixel devices.
To remind you, HMD Global has already confirmed that it will be offering the Android 8.0 Oreo and Android P updates to all its existing smartphones. Nokia 8 was the company’s first smartphone to get the final Oreo update. Nokia 5 is expected to be the next, followed by Nokia 6 and then Nokia 3 and other phones.