Looking for a giant screen to play games without the latency issues? NVIDIA on Sunday announced at CES 2018 that it is working with Acer, Asus and HP to launch something called “Big Format Gaming Display” (BFGD). These are basically giant 4K TVs, which are targeted to the gaming enthusiasts, who want more than just a normal gaming display.

The first generation of BFGD will the released later this year and include 65-inch screens with 4K at 120Hz, HDR at upto 1000 nit brightness, and NVIDIA G-Sync technology. Additionally, these gaming displays will have NVIDIA Shield TV built-in to offer all the benefits that you would normally with Android TV.

“PC gamers expect high performance and instant response times, but, until now, they’ve been largely limited to traditional desktop displays. BFGDs change that. With NVIDIA’s latest technology built into these new displays, PC gamers can now experience their favorite titles in all the low-latency glory they deserve,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA, in a statement.

No pricing or availability details are known at this point, except that these displays will be arriving sometime this summer. If you are visiting CES, you can check out them at NVIDIA gaming suite.

NVIDIA Big Format Gaming Display highlights