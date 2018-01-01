OnePlus 5T could get a Sandstone finish variant

It seems OnePlus isn’t done releasing variants of its OnePlus 5T smartphone. After launching the Star Wars edition and Lava Red variant of the phone last month, the company is now teasing the release of a Sandstone finish variant.

The company recently put out a video on YouTube, which although doesn’t explicitly confirm the existence of OnePlus Sandstone variant, but is clearly teasing the same. There is not much information in the video and it ends with the message ‘Unbox the mystery – January 2018,’ indicating at a launch sometime this month.

OnePlus had used the SandStone finish as a part of the primary variants of the OnePlus One and Two phones, but it shifted to metal with the OnePlus 3 smartphone. The company continued to offer Sandstone finish protective covers for its phones. However, if we are reading the teaser correctly, the OnePlus 5T will mark the return of the Sandstone finish to OnePlus smartphones.

There is no word on an exact release date at this point, but I am expecting an announcement around CES. Like the Star Wars variant, there is likely to be only one RAM variant with Sandstone finish – the 8GB version.

To remind you, the OnePlus 5T is the latest Android phone from the company. It was originally introduced in November last year. It is currently offered in Midnight black colour internationally, however there is a Lava Red version available in China at this point. In addition to Black OnePlus 5T, the Stars Wars limited edition of the phone comes in the White colour. It has been released in the select markets including India.

In related news, OnePlus recently began rolling out the first open beta of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the 5T. The beta is available on the company website.