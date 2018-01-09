Lava Red OnePlus 5T coming to India on Jan 11

It seems India will be the second market after China to get the new Lava Red OnePlus 5T. According to the teasers posted on social media by the company, it will launch the Red OnePlus 5T on January 11 in the country.

It will be the second colour option after the Midnight Black to be available in the Indian market. The Star Wars limited edition OnePlus 5T was also released in India, but the Sandstone White (which is essentially the Star Wars edition without the Star Wars logo) didn’t make it to the country.

Like the Chinese market, the Lava Red OnePlus 5T is expected to be available in only the 8GB RAM version in India. The pricing of the Red 5T is expected to be same as the Midnight Black version, which is available for INR 37,999 (8GB).

To remind you, Lava Red OnePlus 5T was originally announced on November 28 and went on sale in China December 17. It packs the same specifications as any other OnePlus 5T, like the 6.01-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Here is a quick refresher of what you can expect to see in the Lava Red OnePlus 5T: