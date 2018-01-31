Oppo A71 (2018) is official, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC in tow
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has quietly unveiled the new A71 (2018) smartphone. Although based on the moniker, it seems like a successor to last year’s Oppo A71, the reality is quite different. Oppo A71 (2018) is merely a variant of the original A71 with a different processor, newer ColorOS version and 1GB less RAM. It keeps the same design and pretty much everything else.
Oppo A71 (2018) has been released in Pakistan and based on the official website, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with eight Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz. On the other hand, the last year’s model featured MediaTek MT6750 octa-core SoC with eight Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.5GHz. Other major differences between the two variants are the ColorOS version and the on-board RAM. The A71 (2018) comes with just 2GB of RAM and ColorOS 3.2, whereas the original A71 had 3GB of RAM and ColorOS 3.1. The newer ColorOS version means that the phone has access to the company’s AI-based Beauty Recognition technology, which helps in shooting better selfies.
Among other A71 (2018) specifications, you can expect to see 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 3000 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone includes a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen and Android 7.1 Nougat-based ColorOS 3.2. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the A71 (2018) features a 13MP f2.2 rear camera and 5MP f2.4 selfie shooter.
Pricing
The Oppo A71 (2018) carries a price-tag of PKR 19,899 ($180).
India availability
There is no word on when the phone will be released in other countries, but given that the last year’s model took only one week after its début in Pakistan to reach India, it shouldn’t take very long.
Oppo A71 (2018) full specifications
- 5.2-inch TFT screen with 1280x720p
- 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Dual-SIM, 4G, Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000 mAh battery
- Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with ColorOS 3.2
- 13MP f2.2 rear camera with LED flash, 5MP f2.4 selfie camera
- Dimensions: 148.1mm x 73.8mm x 7.6mm; Weight: 137 grams
- Colours: Gold, Black