Oppo A83 India launch on January 20

Less than a month after introducing the A83 smartphone in China, Oppo is gearing up to launch the phone in India. The company has started teasing the release on its social media channels in the country.

There is no official word on the pricing at this point, but Gadgets 360 is reporting that the Oppo A83 will retail at INR 13,990 in the country, which is inline with the phone’s China price-tag (1,399 yuan).

Oppo A83 is a mid-range smartphone and sports a 5.7-inch IPS screen with 1440x720p resolution. The A82 uses MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor and packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

Among other specifications, the phone includes 3180 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, and 4G VoLTE connectivity. There is no fingerprint sensor present in the device, however it features Oppo’s own implementation of Face Unlock feature, which the company claims is superfast to use.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Oppo A83 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back with an LED flash as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The company has also packed an AI-powered beautification technology in the phone.

On the software front, you will get Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 UI. There is no word on whether the phone will ever get the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Oppo A83 will be the fourth A-series phone to be launched by the company in India. Oppo already sells A71, A57 and A37 smartphones in the country. It is also the company’s first launch of the year.