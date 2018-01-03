Raspberry Rose LG V30 unveiled, goes on sale this month

LG on Wednesday announced the launch of a new colour option for its V30 smartphone. The new Raspberry Rose LG V30 will be first showcased at the CES trade fair and go on sale soon after in the company’s home market of South Korea. The sales will expand to Europe and other Asian markets in the coming weeks.

Raspberry Rose is the fifth colour option for the LG V30. The phone is already offered in Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet colours. According to the company, it is targeting the fashion conscious buyers with the new colour.

“Designed for fashion-conscious smartphone users, LG created a unique color that provides outstanding visibility and to makes this V30 an ideal Valentine’s Day gift,” wrote LG in a press release.

Apart from the colour, the Raspberry Rose LG V30 is exactly same as the other colour variants and will most likely retail for the same price, but the company is yet to say anything about the final price-tag.

To remind you, LG V30 was originally introduced on August 31, 2017. It is the currently the flagship smartphone of the company. The phone sports a 6-inch 18:9 Quad HD+ screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

The company also offers a V30+ variant in select markets, which includes an increased 128GB on-board storage. There is no word on if the V30+ will get the Raspberry Rose colour.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the V30 comes with dual rear cameras on the back with a 16-megapixel f1.6 lens and 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. The front houses a 5MP selfie shooter.

On the software front, the V30 was first released with Android Nougat on-board, but LG has since rolled out the Android Oreo update for the phone in its home market. The update is expected to reach other regions in the coming weeks.