Samsung Exynos 9810 unveiled: 40% faster multi-core performance

Samsung on Thursday finally detailed its new Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor. The processor will be a part of the company’s flagship smartphones like Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 being used in select variants.

In a press release issued today, Samsung stated that Exynos 9810 is built on the company’s second-gen 10nm FitFET processor. It packs Samsung’s third-gen custom CPU cores, faster gigabit LTE modem, better image processing and new features to assist in AI-related tasks. The company claimed that Exynos 9810 offers 100% increase in the single-core performance and 40% increase in the multi-core performance over its predecessor.

“The Exynos 9 Series 9810 is our most innovative mobile processor yet, with our third-generation custom CPU, ultra-fast gigabit LTE modem and, deep learning-enhanced image processing,” said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics, in a statement.

The Exynos 9810 houses eight CPU cores, out of which four are power cores that can reach 2.9 gigahertz (GHz), the other four cores are optimized for efficiency.

There is no separate core or neural processing unit for AI and machine learning tasks, but according to Samsung, Exynos 9810 includes several features that will help in these tasks.

Other highlights of the Exynos 9810 processor: