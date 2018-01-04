Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) launching on Jan 10, exclusive to Amazon India

Update: Amazon India has now started teasing the release of A8+ and the e-retailer has revealed that it will be exclusively carrying the smartphone in the country.
Earlier: South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce its new Galaxy A-series smartphone ‘A8+’ soon in in India. According to a report in Phone Radar, the company will announce the release of Galaxy A8+ (2018) on January 10 in the country.
There is no word on the pricing at this point, but given Galaxy A8+ (2018) has got a starting price-tag of 599 euros in Europe, we can expect a pricing over INR 45K for the base variant in the country. It is unlikely that we will see the release of all A8+ variants at once.
The launch details of the Galaxy A8 (2018), which is the smaller version of the A8+ (2018), are a mystery at this point. There is no confirmation on whether Samsung is even planning to release A8 in India.
To remind you, the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) were unveiled in December last year. These are the first new phones to be released by the company in 2018 and their pre-orders started just this week in South Korea.
Samsung Galaxy A8+ sports a 6-inch Infinity Super AMOLED screen and is powered by octa-core Exynos 7885 processor. The phone comes in four colors including black, orchid grey, gold and blue.
Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) full specifications
- 6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080x2220p resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 processor
- Android 7.1.1 operating system
- Dual front camera with 16MP (f1.9) and 8MP (f1.9) sensors as well as 16MP (f1.7) rear camera with LED flash
- NFC, Wifi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, ANT+, USB Type-C
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3500 mAh battery
- 4/ 6GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot in both
- Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm; Weight: 191 grams