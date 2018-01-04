Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) launching on Jan 10, exclusive to Amazon India

Update: Amazon India has now started teasing the release of A8+ and the e-retailer has revealed that it will be exclusively carrying the smartphone in the country.

Earlier: South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce its new Galaxy A-series smartphone ‘A8+’ soon in in India. According to a report in Phone Radar, the company will announce the release of Galaxy A8+ (2018) on January 10 in the country.

There is no word on the pricing at this point, but given Galaxy A8+ (2018) has got a starting price-tag of 599 euros in Europe, we can expect a pricing over INR 45K for the base variant in the country. It is unlikely that we will see the release of all A8+ variants at once.

The launch details of the Galaxy A8 (2018), which is the smaller version of the A8+ (2018), are a mystery at this point. There is no confirmation on whether Samsung is even planning to release A8 in India.

To remind you, the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) were unveiled in December last year. These are the first new phones to be released by the company in 2018 and their pre-orders started just this week in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ sports a 6-inch Infinity Super AMOLED screen and is powered by octa-core Exynos 7885 processor. The phone comes in four colors including black, orchid grey, gold and blue.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) full specifications