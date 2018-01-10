Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) launched in India at INR 32,999

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has released its new Galaxy A8+ smartphone in India. Unveiled a press event earlier today, Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be available exclusively via Amazon.in. It carries a price-tag of INR 32,999 and the sales start January 20.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was originally introduced by the company in December. It is the first smartphone from Samsung’s 2018 line-up to make its India debut. The A8+ sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display and is powered by Exynos 7885 octa-core processor.

The phone also packs 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Galaxy A8+ comes with a 16MP rear camera with LED flash and f1.7 aperture. There is a dual selfie camera on the front with 16MP and 8MP sensors. Both front lens have f1.9 aperture.

Other Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications include a 3500mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi 802.11ac. Additionally, the phone is IP68 water and dust resistant.

In terms of the operating system, you will get dated Android 7.1 Nougat on-board, but the phone will most likely get the Android 8.0 Oreo update in the coming months. There is no word on the exact roll-out date though.

Among the software customizations, Samsung has added Samsung Pay support, dual-messenger function as well as other usual Samsung tweaks in the A8 Plus.

There is no word on the India release of Galaxy A8 (2018) at this point.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) full specifications