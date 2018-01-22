Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) SM-J720 specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) has been revealed in the sightings on two benchmark websites GFXBench and Geekbench. The listings on two websites have spilled the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

Although there is no word on exactly when the J7 (2018) is going to make its debut, these sighting do suggest that actual launch is not very far. It is possible that Samsung will unveil the phone sometime before the next months’ Mobile World Congress, but it is all speculation at this point.

Coming back to what we actually know right now, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) will run on Android 8.0 Oreo. It will probably be among the first Samsung phones to come with Oreo pre-installed, because the company is yet to release any smartphone with Android 8.0 on-board.

Among other specifications, the J7 (2018) will feature a 5.5-inch 720p HD screen and 1.5GHz octa-core Exynos 7885 processor. The phone will also pack 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

In terms of the camera chops, the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2018) will have a 13MP shooter on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The usual connectivity options will be present in the phone as well.

There is no word on the pricing, but given these mid-range specifications, it is unlikely to be very pricey.

SamMobile is reporting that Samsung maybe planning to overhaul the complete J-series this year and the leaked J7 (2018) is just one of the upcoming smartphones. The J-series has usually been one of the most popular Samsung line-ups because of its presence in mid-range and budget segments. Given the increased competition from the Chinese smartphone makers in the two categories, it will be nice to see Samsung focus on J-series. No specifics are known at this point though.

Sources: GFXBench | Geekbench

PS: Although GFXBench listing carries the name Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), the phone will most likely include the (2018) moniker when released.

