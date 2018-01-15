Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime will get Android 8.0 Oreo update

Samsung is yet to officially reveal which of its smartphones will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update, but thanks to a leaked list, we have a fair idea. However, there is nothing better than getting an official confirmation.

Now, thanks to US telecom operator T-Mobile, we can confirm that Galaxy J7 Prime phone will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Additionally, the operator has also revealed that Galaxy Tab E will be getting the Oreo update.

To remind you, Samsung Galaxy J7 prime is sold as Samsung Galaxy On Nxt and Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime in select markets. So, these phones should also ideally get the Oreo update.

We still don’t know when the actual update will arrive and Samsung is yet to roll-out the final Android 8.0 update for any of its phones. So, it will be a while before J7 Prime users see the Android 8.0. Typically, the flagship devices are the first to get the major updates. Samsung is already publicly testing the Oreo beta for Galaxy S8 and S8+, which will be the first Samsung phones to get the Oreo goodness in the next few weeks, followed by other devices.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime was introduced in August, 2016. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with 3GB of RAM, 3300 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter.

It was originally released with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow on-board and has since gotten the Nougat update. So, Oreo will be the second update for the phone and most likely the last.

Also read: Best Android 8.0 Oreo features

Also read: When will my Android phone get Android 8.0 update?

Source: T-Mobile | via