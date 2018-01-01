Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB version launching in India on Jan 3

It has been eight months since Samsung originally introduced the 2017 variant of its Galaxy On Nxt smartphone in India. This variant had 64GB of internal storage and now, the company is gearing up to release a 16GB internal storage version of the phone in the country.

The 16GB Samsung Galaxy On NXT (2017) has been listed on the website of e-retailer Flipkart and will be available beginning January 3. Like most storage variants, the specifications of the 16GB Galaxy On Nxt will exactly be the same as 64GB version barring the obvious.

As per the Flipkart listing, the new variant of the phone will retail at INR 9,999, making it Samsung’s first phone with 3GB of RAM to retail under INR 10,000. Samsung may be late to bringing an affordable 3GB RAM smartphone, but there are already over 25 phones from different manufacturers that include 3GB or more RAM with price-tags below 10K.

To remind you, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt sports a 5.5-inch full HD display in a slim metal unibody design. It is powered by 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa processor. The phone also includes a microSD card slot, fingerprint sensor, FM Radio and 3300 mAh battery.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, there is a 13MP f1.9 rear camera with LED flash and 8MP f1.9 selfie camera on-board. On the software front, the phone still runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but is upgradeable to Android 7.0 Nougat. There is no however no word on exactly when the update will be released.

For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM support, 4G LTE support, Wifi and Bluetooth in the phone. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is being offered in Black and Gold colour. Since the On Nxt 16GB is not a Flipkart-exclusive, I expect it to appear at other retailers and Samsung stores in the coming weeks.