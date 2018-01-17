South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has launched its new Galaxy On7 Prime smartphone in India. It is a mid-range smartphone and will be available beginning January 20 at Amazon India and Samsung Shop.

Samsung will be offering two storage variants of the phone – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The 3GB version has been priced at INR 12,900, whereas the 4GB version will cost INR 14,990.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime features

Although the On7 Prime is a pretty standard mid-range phone, Samsung has packed a feature called Samsung Mall in the phone in the hopes to set it apart from other devices in this price-segment. Samsung Mall is a visual shopping search engine, which allows the consumers to search for products by taking their photo in the real life. The visual search engines offers results from multiple online retailers as well as allows the consumers to directly purchase the product within the app itself.

In addition to Samsung Mall, the Galaxy On7 Prime includes Samsung Pay Mini, which supports payments via UPI as well as third-party web wallets.

In terms of the specifications, the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen in a full metal unibody design. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. You will also get a 3300 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE and other usual connectivity options.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, there are 13MP cameras on both front and back of the phone. While the rear sensor is accompanied by an LED flash, you won’t a selfie flash on the front.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime full specifications