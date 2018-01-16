Samsung Galaxy S9 to pack a 3000 mAh battery

If you were expecting a bigger battery than the Galaxy S8 in the Samsung Galaxy S9, you are out of luck. As per Brazil’s telecommunications regulator ANATEL, the S9 will use a 3000 mAh battery, which is the same capacity as the Galaxy S8.

There is no word on the battery capacity of Samsung Galaxy S9+, but if Samsung keeps the same battery capacity as the S8+, you can expect to see 3500 mAh battery.

In related news, @evleaks is quoting a casemaker to suggest that Samsung will start the S9 and S9+ pre-orders on March 1, followed by actual availability of both phones on March 16.

No other new details are available about the two phones right now, but thanks to a number of leaks, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the phones. Here are the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.

S9: 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ screen with 2960x1440p resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio | S9+: 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ screen with 2960x1440p resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core processor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (depending on the market)

S9: 4GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot | S9+: 6GB of RAM, 64/ 128/ 256GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

3.5mm audio jack, AKG stereo speakers, iris scanner and a fingerprint sensor

S9: 12MP super speed Dual Pixel camera with OIS & F1.5/F2.4 aperture and selfie camera | S9+: Dual rear camera with LED flash and selfie camera

8MP autofocus selfie camera

IP68 water & dust resistance

Wireless charging

Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI

S9: 3000 mAh battery | S9+: 3500 mAh battery

To remind you, Samsung is going to unveil the S9 and S9+ at the next month’s Mobile World Congress.

Via: /Leaks