Alleged Galaxy S9 retail box surfaces, reveals key features

An alleged retail box of the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone has appeared online. Shared on Reddit, this box confirms many of the previously leaked details of the S9, as well as sheds light on some new information.

As per the box, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960x1440p resolution. The phone will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and wireless charging support. It will also pack an iris scanner, IP68 water/ dust resistance and 8MP autofocus selfie camera.

Coming to the new and more exciting stuff, the S9 will feature a 12MP super speed dual pixel camera with optical image stablisation. The rear camera will also include variable aperture support from f1.5 to f2.4. The support for an aperture of f1.5 itself is most likely an industry first for a smartphone. The rear setup seems similar to what Samsung offered in its W2018 flip phone last year. Variable aperture will allow the phone’s camera to select an aperture size depending on the lighting conditions.

Additionally, the Galaxy S9 will support super slow-mo video capture and include stereo speakers. The stereo speakers is another feature that is not normally seen in Samsung smartphones. These speakers will be tuned by AKG like the bundled earphones.

To remind you, Samsung Galaxy S9 will be unveiled at the next month’s Mobile World Congress along with the S9+ smartphone.

Here is a quick recap of what we know about the Samsung Galaxy S9 so far: