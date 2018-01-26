Take a look at Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+
Update (Jan 26): Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on February 25. Both smartphones have already been leaked in detail, from retail box to unofficial renders. Now, VentureBeat has published the first official press renders of the two smartphones. These renders are coming from @evleaks, the trusted leaker of mobile devices.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be similar to their predecessors. The phones will pack improved and latest-generation components, but they will carry the same display sizes as last year.
If the dates mentioned in the leaked press renders are accurate, the Galaxy S9 phones will go on sale starting March 16 in most major markets across the globe. The pricing details are a mystery at this point.
Earlier (Jan 12): An alleged retail box of the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone has appeared online. Shared on Reddit, this box confirms many of the previously leaked details of the S9, as well as sheds light on some new information.
As per the box, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will sport a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960x1440p resolution. The phone will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and wireless charging support. It will also pack an iris scanner, IP68 water/ dust resistance and 8MP autofocus selfie camera.
Coming to the new and more exciting stuff, the S9 will feature a 12MP super speed dual pixel camera with optical image stablisation. The rear camera will also include variable aperture support from f1.5 to f2.4. The support for an aperture of f1.5 itself is most likely an industry first for a smartphone. The rear setup seems similar to what Samsung offered in its W2018 flip phone last year. Variable aperture will allow the phone’s camera to select an aperture size depending on the lighting conditions.
Additionally, the Galaxy S9 will support super slow-mo video capture and include stereo speakers. The stereo speakers is another feature that is not normally seen in Samsung smartphones. These speakers will be tuned by AKG like the bundled earphones.
Here is what we know so far about the two phones.
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 12-megapixel rear camera with f1.5-f2.4 variable aperture and super slow-mo capture (up to 480fps recording at 720p) and optical image stablisation (OIS)
- 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen
- 4GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor in US and Canada; Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core processor in other countries
- 3.5mm audio jack, AKG stereo speakers, iris scanner and a fingerprint sensor
- 8MP autofocus selfie camera
- IP68 water & dust resistance
- Wireless charging
- Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel camera with f1.5-f2.4 variable aperture and other 12-megapixel camera with fixed aperture; both sensors support OIS
- 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen
- 6GB of RAM, 64/ 128/ 256GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor in US and Canada; Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core processor in other countries
- 3.5mm audio jack, AKG stereo speakers, iris scanner and a fingerprint sensor
- 8MP autofocus selfie camera
- IP68 water & dust resistance
- Wireless charging
- Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI