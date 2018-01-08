Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ RAM and storage variants leaked

Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones at the next month’s Mobile World Congress and thanks to a number of leaks, we have a good idea of what to expect from the phones. Now, courtesy a leaker on Chinese social networking website Weibo, we have got the details on which RAM and internal storage variants of the S9 and S9+ will be put on sale.

According to the Weibo user, Samsung will offer the Galaxy S9 in 4GB RAM plus 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM plus 128GB of internal storage options. Whereas the Galaxy S9+ will arrive in three versions – 6GB RAM plus 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM plus 128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM plus 256GB internal storage. Apart from these normal retail variants, Samsung will also offer a 512GB internal storage version of the S9+ in select markets for a limited period.

With these new details, we now know that apart from the screen size, battery size and the imaging capabilities, the S9 and S9+ will be different in terms of the RAM as well.

As per the various leaks until now, here are the expected specifications of both smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S9 rumoured specifications

5.8-inch curved-edge Super AMOLED Infinity display

Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core processor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (depending on the market)

4GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

3.5mm audio jack, AKG stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor

Single rear camera with LED flash and selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy S9+ rumoured specifications