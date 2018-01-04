Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 4G tablet released in India at INR 9,500

After quite some time, Samsung has launched a new Android tablet in the Indian market. The company is releasing the latest iteration of its Galaxy Tab A 7.0. It carries a price-tag of INR 9,500 and will go on sale starting January 5 at all major retail stores in the country.

The Samsung launch press release is light on the specifics of the tablet. There is no word on the exact Android version on the device or which processor it is powered with. The press release just mentions that the processor is 1.5GHz quad-core. Among other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 sports a 7-inch screen and includes 4000mAh battery. Additionally, the tablet comes with 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Tab A 7.0 packs a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front shooter. For the connectivity needs, you will get 4G LTE support, Wifi, and Bluetooth 4.0.

Samsung has also partnered with Reliance Jio to provide a cashback offer to the buyers of the Galaxy Tab A 7.0. They will get INR 800 cashback after 12 months of successful recharges of the INR 299 pack.and INR 1,200 cashback after 24 months of the same recharge.

“With Galaxy Tab A 7.0, we are providing our customers a device that is the perfect blend of refined design, Superior display great performance and non-stop entertainment. Galaxy Tab A 7.0 caters to consumers’ On-the-go and Me-time needs thereby acting as a perfect companion for their active lifestyle,” said Vishal Kaul, Director, Samsung India, in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 key specifications