Samsung showed off foldable phone in a private CES meeting

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone seems to be coming along well. Although it might not be able to debut this year, the phone’s prototype is quite functional and the South Korean tech giant showed it off at a private meeting at the just concluded CES trade fair.

According to a report in The Korea Herald, the company previewed the foldable phone to the select clients at a meeting on January 10. Samsung also told the clients that it is aiming to start the production of the phone around November, 2018. The company has developed a 7.3-inch foldable display panel, which will go into production later this year and is likely to be used in Samsung’s first foldable phone.

The Korea Herald wrote that Samsung displayed both in-folding and out-folding prototypes of the foldable smartphone. But, due to the durability concerns, Samsung will first be adopting the in-folding type. Out-folding design is being considering a more advanced and next-generation technology and might take a couple of years to reach the production stage.

Samsung’s foldable phone has been the talk of the town for many years now, but it is finally close to becoming a reality. Although Samsung was earlier hoping to release it later this year, 2019 release looks more plausible at this point.

In related news, the Korea Herald adds that it wasn’t just Samsung that previewed a foldable phone in private meetings at CES. Other handset makers also showed off their own implementations of a foldable phone to gauge the reactions.

Also read: Samsung foldable phone UI