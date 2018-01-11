Smartron t.phone P with 5,000 mAh battery launched at INR 7,999

Indian smartphone maker Smartron has introduced a new Android phone in the country. Part of the company’s t.phone line-up, the new Smartron t.phone P has been priced at INR 7,999 and will be exclusive to e-retailer Flipkart.com. The t.phone P sales will begin January 17.

t.phone P is the third Android phone to be offered by Smartron. The company also sells srt.phone and the original t.phone in the country.

Coming to the t.phone P features, the smartphone sports a 5.2-inch IPS display with HD resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor and packs 3GB of RAM. Other t.phone P specifications include 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and rear fingerprint sensor. The t.phone P buyers will also get free 1TB of cloud storage from Smartron.

For the camera enthusiasts, there is a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera on-board the t.phone P. The USP of the phone is the massive 5,000 mAh battery present in the phone.

“The tphone P is inspired by the multi-faceted, on the move, globally aware Indian consumer. With a massive 5000mAh battery and an all metal body, we’ve merged power and beauty into the tphone P. To top it, we have layered it with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processing might to give millions of Indians an enviable device at an exceptional price,” said Amit Boni, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Smartron, in a statement.

On the software front, you will get Android 7.1.1 Nougat on-board, but Smartron is promising to provide the Android Oreo update in the coming months.

At the given price-tag, the t.phone P will be competing with the likes of Panasonic Eluga I9, Intex ELYT e6, and Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphones.

To remind you, Smartron is the company that developed Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ smartphone.

Smartron t.phone P full specifications