Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2 announced at CES 2018

As expected, Japanese tech giant Sony took the wraps of three new Android smartphones at the ongoing CES 2018 trade fair. These new phones are Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2. While the new XA2 and XA2 Ultra smartphones are part of the company’s mid-range portfolio, the L2 will cater to the budget segment.

“Our super mid-range product strategy started out as an exciting new idea based on bringing bold technologies to this section of the market in the most accessible way possible. Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra are no different, with leading front camera technology first seen in our flagship XZ line,” said Hideyuki Furumi, EVP, Global Sales & Marketing, at Sony Mobile Communications, in a statement.

Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra

Talking about the XA2 smartphones first, the smartphones sport the traditional Sony design with odd tweaks here and there. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor and run on Android 8.0 Oreo.

While the XA2 features a 5.2-inch full HD screen, XA2 Ultra has got a 6-inch full HD display. Among other specifications, you will get 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 3300 mAh battery on the smaller XA2 phone. The big brother XA2 Ultra packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3580 mAh battery. Both phones support further expansion of the storage with a microSD card.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the XA2 and XA2 Ultra include the same 23MP rear camera, however the XA2 has an 8MP selfie shooter and XA2 Ultra will offer a dual front camera with 16MP and 8MP sensors.

The usual connectivity options including 4G LTE support as well as a fingerprint sensor is also present in Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra.

According to Sony, Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra will be offered in Single SIM and Dual SIM variants, depending on the market. The sales open in February.

Coming to the more affordable Xperia L2, the phone will come with a 5.5-inch 720p HD screen and 3300mAh battery. It is powered by quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor and includes 3GB of RAM. In terms of the operating system, it runs on the dated Android Nougat, but is likely to get the Android Oreo update.

Other Sony Xperia L2 specifications include 32GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot, and a fingerprint sensor. In terms of the imaging chops, there is a super wide-angle 8MP front shooter as well as a 13MP F2.0 rear camera present in the L2.

The Sony Xperia L2 will go on sale in late-January in Single and Dual SIM versions, depending on the market.

There is no word on the pricing of any of the phones.