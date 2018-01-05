Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 press renders leaked

The first press renders of the Sony’s upcoming Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 smartphones have leaked online. Published by credible leaker @evleaks, the leaked phones are a part of the company’s budget and mid-range lineup and don’t seem to have got much of a design change that Sony was talking about last year. It seems at this point if we are going to see any major design tweaks, they will come in the company’s flagship phones.

The Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming CES trade fair, but there is a possibility that the announcement maybe pushed back to the next month’s Mobile World Congress.

Thanks to the previous sightings on GFXBench, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra in terms of the specifications. To give you a quick refresher, the Sony Xperia XA2 is going to be the smaller of the two phones with a 5.2-inch full HD screen. The phone will be powered by 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Adreno 508 GPU and run on Android 8.0 Oreo. It will also come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In terms of the camera, the XA2 will include a 23MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

On the other hand, XA2 Ultra will sport a 6-inch full HD screen. Additionally, it will include a 16MP dual front camera, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Other specifications of the phone will be similar to XA2.

Sony Xperia L2 continues to remain a mystery. It is said to feature a 5.2-inch 720p HD screen and will run on Android 7.1 Nougat.