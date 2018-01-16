Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced the launch of its online store in the Indian market. The Vivo online store will act as the one-stop shop for all things Vivo in the country. At the time of writing this story, the company had begun the sales of its complete smartphone portfolio on the store. The mobile accessories are expected to be available in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to announce another unique initiative to provide a superior experience to our valuable customers. With the new E-store, Vivo’s innovative and stylish range of smartphones will be available to our customers across the country with special launch offers. Vivo’s strategy of launching an E-store is an affirmation of the Indian market maturing in terms of internet penetration, payment & fulfilment infrastructure, thus representing a huge growth potential,” said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India, in a statement.

To celebrate the launch of this e-store, Vivo is providing discounts as well as other offers to the consumers.

The company also revealed that it plans to offer brand merchandise as well as an official e-store application. The app will include augmented reality features as well as live chat option. Other specifics of the same are a mystery at this point.

The launch of the Vivo online store comes at a time when the company is having trouble with brick-and-mortar stores in the country. As per recent reports, Vivo lost several of its offline retail partners after it slashed the trade margins. The neighbourhood stores, which used to push the sales of Vivo phones aggressively in the past, no longer have any incentive to promote the smartphone maker.

To remind you, Vivo had entered the Indian market in late-2014, however the company has started taking the country seriously in the last couple of years. It is currently the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in India along with Oppo Mobiles.