Vivo X20 Plus UD is world’s first phone with in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo on Wednesday became the first phone maker to officially launch a smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Dubbed as Vivo X20 Plus UD, the phone is based on the company’s previously released X20 Plus model. It uses Synaptics Clear ID as the in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to Vivo, the X20 Plus UD will go on sale starting February 1 in China. The online registrations are now open, which will be followed by opening of the pre-orders on January 29. There is no word on the international availability at this point, but I expect to see the phone in other Asian markets, including India, over the coming weeks.

Coming to the features, Vivo X20 Plus UD sports a 6.43-inch full HD Plus screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor. It also packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot with support to extra 256GB of storage.

Among other specifications, the X20 Plus UD includes a dual camera setup on the back with 12MP and 5MP sensors. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie shooter present.

In addition, the phone comes with 3905 mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi 802.11ac. The Vivo X20 Plus UD runs on Android 7.1.1 with FunTouch 3.2 overlay.

Pricing

Vivo X20 Plus UD will retail at 3598 yuan ($564). There is going to be a single colour option – Black with gold accents.

Vivo X20 Plus UD full specifications

Dimensions: 165.2 mm x 80.02 mm x 7.35 mm; Weight: 181.1 grams

Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with FunTouch 3.2 UI

6.43-inch screen with 2160x1080p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio

Dual rear camera with 12MP dual-pixel sensor and 5MP sensor, LED flash

12MP dual-pixel selfie camera

In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, game mode

3905 mAh battery

USB Type-C 2.0 port, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and microSD card slot

2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

