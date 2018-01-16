Vivo X20 Plus UD with in-display fingerprint sensor revealed in full

It is no more a secret that Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is building the first smartphone with the recently introduced Synaptics Clear ID in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be called Vivo X20 Plus UD. Although the company showcased the phone at the recently concluded CES 2018 trade fair in Las Vegas, it didn’t share any specifics about the phone.

Now, thanks to Chinese telecom certification agency TENAA, we have pretty much all the key details about the phone. As the name suggests, the X20 Plus UD is a variant of the company’s existing X20 Plus model and thus the specifications of the two phones are quite similar.

As per TENAA website, the Vivo X20 Plus UD will feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, which will house the much-talked about Clear ID sensor. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor and include 4GB of RAM. In addition, the X20 Plus UD will come with 64GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 3905 mAh battery.

In terms of the photo capabilities, the Vivo smartphone will have a dual camera setup on the back with 12MP and 5MP sensors with LED flash as well as a 12MP front selfie shooter.

Other Vivo V20 Plus UD specifications will include the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM card slots and Android 7.1 Nougat with FunTouchOS 3.2.

According to Vivo, it plans to introduce the X20 Plus UD sometime in early-2018. I am expecting an announcement at the next month’s Mobile World Congress or before that.

Other Vivo X20 Plus UD details