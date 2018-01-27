Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo update roll-out restarted
Update (Jan 26): Xiaomi has restarted the Android Oreo update roll-out for the Mi A1 smartphone. You can go to settings > software update to look for the OTA update now.
In addition to all the Oreo goodies, the update includes January Android security patches and the following fixes and improvements.
- Optimized audio parameters.
- No more “quick charge” on the lock-screen when charging.
- Performance optimizations from MIUI
- Fixed bluetooth power consumption issue and missing dialer icon
- Fixed camera connection issues and network problems
- Updated Feedback app
- Faster fingerprint unlocking
Update (Jan 13, 2018): Xiaomi has suspended the roll-out of the Android Oreo update for Mi A1. It is expected to restart in the next few weeks.
Update (Dec 31): Barely keeping its promise of providing the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Mi A1 before the end of this year, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has released the final Oreo update for the smartphone. The update is now automatically reaching the Mi A1 owners over-the-air (OTA). As the software update are released in batches, it will take a few days in reaching all the consumers.
“We’re ending the year with an O! #MiA1 users, stay tuned as we’re rolling out your long-awaited update in batches but make sure you’re already on the latest December update (7.12.19) to receive Android O!,” Xiaomi wrote in a tweet.
The update is over 1107MB in size. The complete changelog is not available at this point, but you can expect to see the usual Oreo goodies like notification dots, autofill for passwords, picture-in-picture support, faster boot times, new emojis and more.
Earlier (Dec 12): Mi A1 getting Android Oreo beta
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has released the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the select Mi A1 owners, who had signed up to be a beta tester. The update is rolling out now over-the-air (OTA) and will reach your Mi A1 unit if you had registered for the beta. You can read more about the Mi A1 beta update participation at this link.
As per the reports on MIUI forums, the Oreo beta is over 1104MB in size. If everything goes well, we will probably see the stable version roll-out before the end of this year. If you have already installed the Oreo beta on your phone, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.
To remind you, Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone. It was launched in September this year with Android 7.1 Nougat on-board. Apart from Oreo, the Mi A1 will receive at least one more major Android ‘release (Android P). It features a 5.5-inch full HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel telephoto lens and 5MP selfie camera.
In related news, Xiaomi India recently announced the first price-cut for Mi A1. The phone is now available at INR 13,999 in India. It is offered in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.
