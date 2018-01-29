Xiaomi Mi Box 4 and 4c 4K HDR streamers debut in China
Chinese tech upstart Xiaomi on Monday unveiled the fourth-generation Mi Box in its home market. This Android-powered 4K HDR streamer will be offered in two versions – Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c. The online registrations are now open and the sales will start February 1 in the country.
The Mi Box 4 and 4c are powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU with Mali-450 GPU. While the Mi Box 4 model packs 2GB of RAM, the 4C will come with just 1GB of RAM. Another difference between the models is the presence of Bluetooth 4.1 LE. The Mi Box 4 includes Bluetooth support for remote control and the Mi Box 4c uses infrared for the remote control.
Other specifications of the two media streamers are exactly the same, including 8GB of internal memory, Wifi 802.11b/g/n, one HDMI 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port. There is a 3.5mm composite output on-board as well.
The video decoding capabilities of the new boxes are same as the last-generation model.
Although the Mi Box versions introduced in China today run on a customised version of Android, the international versions will run on Android TV platform.
Remote control: The bundled remote with Mi Box 4 and 4c supports AI-powered voice assistant, which can not only control your Mi Box, but can also be used to instruct other compatible smart home appliances to do tasks.
Pricing
According to Xiaomi, the Mi Box 4 will cost 349 yuan ($55) and Mi Box 4c will retail at 249 yuan ($40).
Mi Box 4 and 4c full specifications
- Output upto: 4K (3840x2160p) HDR
- Processor and GPU: 1.5GHz Amlogic Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with Mali-450 GPU
- Memory: 8GB of internal storage
- Connectivity: Wifi 802.11 b/g/n
- Video decoding support: H.265 4K2K @ 60 fps, H.264 4K2K @ 30 fps, Support HDR10
- Audio decoding support: DOLBY Audio (missing in 4C), DTS- HD audio dual decoding
- Ports: HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, 3.5mm video-cum-audio output
- Remote control